Saudi Aggression Prevents Fuel Ship from Entering Hodeidah Port

Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) announced that the Saudi aggression had detained new fuel ships “Red Ruby” and prevented them from reaching the port of Hodeidah, despite obtaining a UN entry permit.

On Thursday, “The coalition of aggression seized again the fuel ships Fos Energy and Princess Halimah, despite its inspection in Djibouti, which raises the number of fuel tankers hijacked by the coalition to three ships” the company’s spokesman Issam Al-Mutawakel said in a statement. “This is with the aim of increasing the suffering of the Yemeni people and deepening their siege.”

Al-Mutawakil pointed out that the piracy operation on the ship came after the aggression seized four fuel ships, and they were not released until after the detention periods reached 17 days for some ships.

The coalition of aggression is trying to tighten the siege on the Yemeni people and adopt a policy of reducing in the introduction of oil with the aim of increasing the economic and humanitarian crisis in the country.