131 violations of Sweden Agreement Recorded in Hodeidah

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor the violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province recorded 131 violations committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces during the past 24 hours.

According to a source in the operations room, the violations included the creation of new combat fortifications in Hays district and Al-Jabaliya.

The coalition forces also committed 31 violations by artillery shelling on Hays and Al-Jabaliya, and 21 violations with various gunshots, the source added.