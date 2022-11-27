Mohammed al-Houthi Warns Hadhramaut Citizens Against Plots Of the Aggressor

Member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, has warned the people of Hadhramaut province against slipping into the projects of the colonist who wants to keep them as fuel for his destructive plots.

Al-Houthi said in a tweet on “Twitter” that “The UAE is working to annex Hadhramaut to its colonial domain, with careful steps, for fear of provoking Saudi Arabia and the emergence of the dispute to the public in a clear and confrontational manner.”