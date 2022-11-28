Yemen’s Great Poet Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Maqaleh Died

The great poet of Yemen, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Maqaleh, passed away on Monday in Sana’a at the age of eighty-five years.

With the departure of the poet al-Maqaleh, Yemen loses one of its most important poets and great critics, and one of its noblest sons and its truest free fighters.

With his departure, Yemen lost a great name from its creators, who wrote the name of Yemen in letters of light, so that his departure represents a heavy loss, not for Yemen, but for the world and human poetry.

Over the course of his experience, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Maqaleh was represented as a daring patriotic fighter and a great poet. He dealt with the poem for more than fifty years, giving it the flower of his life and it gave him its fragrance. He was also a fervent critic and writer honest with man, the country and the cause, so his life was a tree brimming with creativity, struggle and honesty from Allah, the homeland, the revolution, the republic and unity.

Abdulaziz Al-Maqaleh – Biography:

He was born in 1937 AD, Al-Maqaleh village, Ibb Governorate.

He obtained a university degree in 1970.

He obtained a master’s degree from the Faculty of Arts at Ain Shams University in 1973.

He obtained his Ph.D. from Ain Shams University in 1977.

– Professor of Literature and Modern Criticism at the Faculty of Arts – Sana’a University. (Professorship degree in 1987 AD).

– President of Sana’a University from 1982-2001.

– Head of the Yemeni Studies and Research Center – until his death.

– Member of the Language Academy – Cairo.

– Member of the Linguistic Academy – Damascus.

– Member of the Board of Trustees of the Center for Arab Unity Studies – Beirut.

– Received the (Lotus) award in 1986 AD.

– Received the Medal of Arts and Letters – Aden 1980.

– Received the Medal of Arts and Letters – Sana’a 1982.

– Received the Arab Culture Prize, UNESCO, Paris 2002.

– Received the (Knight) Prize of the first degree in literature and arts from the French government, 2003.

– Received the Arab Culture Award from the Arab Organization for Education, Culture and Science, 2004

Many literary works of Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Maqaleh have been published, as well as other studies, research, letters and theses.