YPC: Aggression Seizes Fuel Ship

The Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) on Monday confirmed that the aggression coalition seized a fuel ship and prevented it from reaching the port of Hodeidah.

YPC official spokesman Issam al-Mutawakil said the US-Saudi aggression coalition detained the gasoline ship “Invictus” despite being subjected to forced inspection in Djibouti.

He said that the number of the fuel ships detained by the aggression coalition increased to three.

The Saudi aggression coalition is still continuing to detain the fuel ships that are designated to be used for humanitarian fields, which compounds the suffering of the Yemeni people, al-Mutawakil said.