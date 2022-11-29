Over 5 million Yemenis Internally Displaced by Saudi Aggression

The suffering of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Yemen has increased as a result of the war and the blockade imposed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition for nearly 8 years.

According to a report issued Sunday by the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation, the number of displaced has increased to 5,159, 560 displaced by the end of August 2022, and they suffer from a great shortage of food and the necessities of life, and the suffering of the displaced has been exacerbated by the decision of international organizations to reduce humanitarian aid.

The number of displaced families reached 740,122 families, while the number of displaced individuals reached 5,159,560 individuals in 15 provinces.

The report elaborated that 1,168,664 displaced individuals do not receive aid until now, despite the continuous calls addressed to the organizations to assume their role and responsibilities towards the displaced.

The number of IDPs in the capital city, Sana’a, reached 694,127, and they reached 944,916 people in Hodeidah province, while their number in Hajjah province amounted to 791,147 and 512,526 displaced persons in Saada province, the report added.

The report mentioned that the number of IDPs in Taiz province reached 511,231, in Amran province reached 294,455 people, 275,191 people in Dhamar province, and 226,177 people were displaced in Ibb province.

In Sanaa province, the number of IDPs reached 211, 253, and their number in Jawf province reached 219,219, and 124,432 displaced cases in Bayda province.

The Council report stated that the number of IDPs in Marib province reached 155,202 persons, and the number in Rayma province reached 62,608 persons, in Mahweet province their number amounted to 54,915 displaced persons, and 82,341 displaced persons in Al-Dhalea province.