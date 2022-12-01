Three Children Killed And Wounded in an Explosion by The Remnants Of The Aggression

Two children were killed and a third was injured in a projectile explosion left over from the forces of the US-Saudi aggression in the Rahba district of Marib.

A local source in the province stated that the two children, Salem Abdullah Ahmed Juthaina Al-Muradi (13 years old) and Abbad Abdullah Ahmed Juthaina (11 years old), were killed, while the girl Nima Abdullah Juthaina was seriously injured, as a result of a projectile explosion left by the aggression forces in the Ruwais area of ​​the Rahba district.

The source called on the Executive Center for Mine Action and the competent authorities to take urgent action to clean the directorate from the remnants of the aggression (mines, shells and cluster bombs), which caused martyrs and injuries among the people of the directorate.