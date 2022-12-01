36 Violations Committed By Aggression In Hodeidah

The operations room to monitor the violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces in Hodeidah province recorded 36 violations during the past 24 hours.

An official in the operations room told the Yemeni that among the aggression forces’ violations were the flights of five spy aircrafts over al-Jabaliya, Hays and Maqabnah areas.

The official said that the violations also included 7 artillery bombardments and 19 violations with various gunshots.