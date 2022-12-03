YemenEXtra
Saudi-led Aggression Violates Stockholm Agreement in Hodeidah

The Saudi aggression coalition forces committed on Friday 97 violations of the UN-mediated ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province.

The coalition’s spy aircrafts waged a strike on the area of Hays, in addition to creating several combat fortifications in al-Jabaliya area, said an official in the operation room to monitor the aggression’s violations.

He added that the aggression forces carried out 16 artillery attacks and fired 75 live shots.

