YGC to Distribute Datural Gas to Citizens At YR 326 Per Liter

The Yemen Gas Company (YGC) will start distributing quantities of the imported natural gas to the local market as of Friday, YGC’s official spokesman Ali Maasar stated on Thursday.

Maasar’s statement came after the arrival of the ship “Lady Sarah 3” loaded with liquefied natural gas at Hodeida port. The gas will be distributed to the stations to fill cars or citizens’ cylinders, he added.

The gas price will be YR 326.25 per liter (YR 6525 for a cylinder of 20 liters).

Maasar called on all news websites and channels not to obtain any information from any website other than the website of the YGC’s official spokesperson, stressing that there is no website for the company.