Civilian killed in Explosion Of Coalition Weapons Remnants in Jawf

A civilian was killed on Saturday in an explosion of weapons remnants left behind by Saudi aggression coalition forces in Jawf province, a security source said.

A security source in the province announced that a citizen was killed when a shell left by the coalition exploded in Al-Batin area of Al-Maton district.

On Thursday, the Mine Action Center in Sana’a revealed that more than 49 civilians were killed and wounded in seven Yemeni provinces, during last November, as a result of mines, cluster bombs, and projectiles left by the coalition.