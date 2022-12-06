Army Spokesman: The Armed Forces Have Proven Their Ability to Protect Sovereignty and Wealth

The official spokesman for the Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e , affirmed that “ the recent equation imposed by the Armed Forces within the framework of their tasks to protect the sovereign wealth of oil and gas proved the deterrence force.

“The Armed Forces have advanced levels of monitoring of the Yemeni and the ability to protect sovereignty and wealth,” the Armed Forces spokesman, Yahya Sare’e, said during an event organized by the Department of Moral Guidance at the Ministry of Defense on the occasion of the anniversary of the martyr on Sunday .

“In the past, the enemy used to bomb Sanaa and other provinces. Now, however, we are capable of returning every attack with dozens of missiles and drones,” Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e stated

Yemen’s Armed Forces are now prepared to respond to all sorts of offensives and have managed to “create a [new] equation in the balance of fear and terror with the enemy,” he added.