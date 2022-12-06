YemenEXtra
Al-Ezzi Condemns America’s Behavior that Threatens Navigation in Red Sea

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sana’a government, Hussein Al-Ezzi, on Sunday condemned America’s behavior in the Red Sea.

In a tweet on Twitter, Al-Ezzi considered the American presence in Yemeni territorial waters “an illegal act and brazen bullying” that would provoke all residents of the Republic of Yemen.

Al-Ezzi urged America to respect international laws, to refrain completely from threatening maritime navigation, and to immediately stop all its practices that might endanger international peace and security.

