Saudi Aggression Forces Violate Sweden Agreement in Hodeidah

The Saudi aggression coalition’s troops committed on Sunday 45 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah , a source in the liaison officers operations room said.

The source affirmed that the breaches included creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya area, flying of five spy drones over Al-JabaliyaareaandHaysdistrict, in addition to seven violations committed by an artillery shelling using 26 shells and 20 ones by various machine guns.