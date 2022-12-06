Al-Murtadha Denies Occurrence Of Assaults On Captives Of Coalition

Head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs in Sana’a, Abdulqadir al-Murtadha denied what the Saudi-led coalition forces are promoting about allegations of assaults on war prisoners in Sana’a prisons.

“What the mercenaries are promoting that there are assaults and abuses against some of their captives in our custody is pure slander, and its aim is to cover up the crimes committed against the prisoners inside their prisons,” Al-Murtadha said.

He called for the formation of a committee of inquiry from the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, with the participation of both parties, to visit all prisons and announce the results of the visit to public opinion.