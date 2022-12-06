Two Civilians killed by Explosive Ordnance Leftover in Hodeidah

A Father and his son were killed on Sunday in an explosion of weapons remnants left behind by Saudi-led coalition in Hodeidah province, western Yemen, a security source said.

A security source in the province announced the martyrdom of a father along with his son when a explosive body left by the coalition exploded while they were working in their farm in Al-Tuhayta district.

On Thursday, the Mine Action Center in Sana’a revealed that more than 49 civilians were killed and wounded in seven Yemeni provinces, during last November, as a result of mines, cluster bombs, and projectiles left by the coalition.