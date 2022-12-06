YEMAC destroys Quantities of ERW in Hodeidah

The Yemen Executive Mine Action Centre (YEMAC)announced that today, Tuesday, large quantities of war remnants that were discovered and collected by field teams operating in Hodeidah will be destroyed.

The center stated, that the missile disposal team of the center will carry out the destruction process at noon, next to showroom in Al-Hawak district.

The statement called on city’s citizens and the residents near the destruction site not to be afraid of explosions’ sounds, and not to approach the site for their safety.

Source:SABA AGENCY