Health Minister Meets UNICEF’s Director

The Minister of Public Health and Population, Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel, met today, Wednesday, in Sana’a with the Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund “UNICEF” Catherine Russell, and her accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Al-Mutawakel indicated the importance of the visit to see closely the scale of the humanitarian disaster in Yemen, especially what children and women are exposed to as a result of the continued aggression and siege.

He reviewed the needs of the health sector with regard to childhood, which UNICEF relies on to provide to ensure the protection of newborns and children from deadly and life-threatening diseases through the provision of incubators and medicines.

Al-Mutawakel stressed the need for continued support for urgent needs, the expansion, operation of health centers and units.

He urged the evaluation of the work of UNICEF during the past period, and the promotion of joint work between the ministry and the organization.

Al-Mutawakel handed the UN official a number of files on the crimes of the US-Saudi aggression coalition against children and women.

He called on the organization to raise its voice loudly in international forums about the scale of the disaster experienced by the children of Yemen.

For her part, Russell indicated that during her visit to Al-Sabeen Maternity and Childhood Hospital, she was briefed on the health situation, stressing that there is a great need and that she will work to mobilize support from donors.

Russell emphasized the keenness to enhance cooperation between the organization and the ministry and work according to a joint plan to alleviate the suffering of children in Yemen.