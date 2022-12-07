A Citizen Killed and Two Others Wouned in Hodeidah

a citizen was killed and two others were wounded in the city of Hays, south of Hodeidah, by gunfire from forces affiliated with Tariq Saleh.

Local sources said that a citizen working as a vegetable seller was shot dead by a military faction of Tariq Saleh, backed by the UAE.

Sources explained that the young man, “Adnan Ali Mansoub,” was killed while standing on his bench in which he worked, while two others were wounded by gunfire by an armed faction.

It indicated that the soldiers who fired bullets left the area and the security services did not take any action to apprehend them despite the outrage