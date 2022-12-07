Coalition Mines the Oil Port of Al-Dhaba with Air Defenses and Fears of a Disaster

Saudi-Emirati coalition forces closed Al-Dhaba oil port in Hadramout Governorate – southeastern Yemen – to install air defense systems.

Local sources in Hadramout said that the port was closed by the coalition forces and prevented entry to it to install air defense systems in an attempt to repel the attacks of the Sana’a forces, which refuse to export crude oil until its revenues are allocated to the payment of employees’ salaries.

The sources added that the coalition forces ignored military warnings about the danger of installing air defenses in an oil port, which could cause the oil tanks to explode and cause a disaster.

It considered that the installation of any air defense systems is tantamount to mining the port, especially after the advanced air defenses failed to repel the attacks in the Saudi depth.