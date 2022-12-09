Protesters Cut off the International Road in Hadramout

Angry youth cut off the international road linking Tarim and Seiyun, in a major escalation step by the youth of anger and the interaction of citizens’ solidarity for the success of civil disobedience in the cities of the valley.

The forces of the First Military Region launched a campaign of arrests against a number of angry protesters in the city of Seiyun, Wadi Hadramout.

Vehicles of the First Military Region arrested a number of angry protesters amid heavy gunfire in the streets of the city