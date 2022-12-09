UNICEF Executive Director Concludes Visit to Yemen

Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Catherine Russell has concluded a two-day official visit to the capital Sana’a, during which she met with a number of the state and government leaders.

Russell met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf, Health Minister Taha al-Mutawakel, and Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Ibrahim al-Hamli who explained that the children of Yemen were the segments most affected by the aggression and siege that led to the killing and wounding of thousands of them.

They touched on the fact that many Yemeni people fall daily as a result of the remnants of war from cluster bombs, pointing to the incident of the children of Dahyan which is the biggest example of the enormity of the aggression.

Sharaf, al-Mutawakel, and al-Hamli expressed hope that UNICEF would support and fund efforts to restore and rebuild damaged schools and hospitals, and implement the activities of the Child Protection Action Plan.

While Russell expressed her happiness to visit Yemen and to have the opportunity to meet with the Yemeni officials and visit the Maternity and Childhood Hospital.

She emphasized that the visit aimed to get a close look at the situation of children and work to intensify efforts to mobilize the necessary resources for humanitarian operations in this aspect during the donors’ conference to be held next month.