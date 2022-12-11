Oil Minister: Sana’a Will Not Stand Idly by in Face Of Any Economic Escalation by Aggression

The Minister of Oil and Minerals, Ahmed Daris, affirmed that Yemen’s Salvation Government will not stand idly by in front of any economic escalation of US-Saudi aggression.

“Sana’a will not stand idly in front of any escalation by the aggression with the economic card,” Daris stated to Almasirah on Saturday.

He called on foreign companies that intend to carry out new looting operations in the future to return to Sana’a before taking any step related to sovereign wealth. He warned of undesirable consequences if Sana’a’s warnings were not taken seriously.