Saudi-led Aggression Forces Commit 81 Violations Of Sweden Agreement in Hodeidah
The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition’s troops committed on Saturday 81 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, a source in the liaison officers operations room said.
The source affirmed that the breaches included two air strikes of spy drones hit Hays district and Al-Jabaliya area, in addition to five violations committed by an artillery shelling and 64 ones by various machine guns.