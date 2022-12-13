Yemeni Children Slam International Silence on Saudi-led Blockade, Crimes

Yemeni children organized on Monday a protest vigil in front of the United Nations office’s building in the capital, Sana’a, to condemn the international silence towards the Saudi-led coalition’s crimes and the blockade against children.

A statement issued during the vigil said: “The massacres of aggression against children in Yemen are a disgrace to the civilized world, and curses will haunt you forever as long as you live.”

“The aggression crimes continued due to the green light and global blessing, the price of which was the theft of the dreams of millions of children in Yemen,” the statement added.

The Yemeni children’s statement also condemned in the strongest terms the continuation of the suffocating blockade that prevents the entry of medicines, holding the aggression countries and the international community responsible for the death of children in hospitals daily and around the clock.

The statement considered that international conventions and treaties on children’s rights only serve war criminals and guarantee them peace and security.

“We affirm our right to life, our right to bring the perpetrators of crimes to international courts, expose war criminals and put them on blacklists and the internationally wanted list,” the children of Yemen stressed in the statement.