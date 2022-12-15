A Citizen killed in Al-Bayda by A Mine Explosion Left ISIS And Al-Qaeda

A citizen from Al-Bayda governorate was injured as a result of a mine explosion left behind by Al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorists in the Al-Qurayshiyah district – Al-Matar area while grazing sheep A child was injured in Al-Hodeidah Governorate, as a result of the explosion of a cluster bomb, remnants of the airstrikes, in Al-Hali district.

In Hajjah governorate, a child was killed and three other children were injured in a projectile explosion from the remnants of the aggression in the village of Al-Muhsam, Bani Hassan district, Abs district.

A citizen and his son were killed in the explosion of a cluster bomb left over from the air strikes while they were working on their farm in the Al-Tuhayta district, Al-Hodeidah Governorate.

In Al-Jawf, a citizen was killed as a result of the explosion of a shell left over from the war in the Muwatin area of Al-Matoon District – while doing work on his farm.

Statistics of the Executive Center for Mine Action revealed that the victims of mines, cluster bombs and remnants of aggression during the month of November amounted to 49 victims, including 38 injured, while the number of martyrs reached 11 martyrs.