Massive Campaign of Arrests in Marib

pro-Islah forces launched a massive campaign of arrests and raids in the city of Marib, central Yemen.

Local sources said that units of the Islah Party’s special security forces, heavily armed and a number of military vehicles and armored vehicles, raided dozens of homes in the western neighborhoods of the main street, and arrested a number of people.

The reasons and motives for the arrests are not yet known, but they come in the context of similar campaigns led by the Islah forces against loyalists of the chief of staff of Maeen forces, Sagheer bin Aziz, who is loyal to the Emirates, after direct confrontations broke out between the two parties during the past days.

The city of Marib is witnessing unprecedented tensions between the coalition factions, with the approaching overthrow of Islah from its last stronghold.