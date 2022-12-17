Seven Citizens Killed by Shelling of Wadi Obeida in Marib

At least seven citizens were killed and others were wounded on Friday, when Saudi-led coalition mercenaries bombed a civilian gather at Ghuwariban area in Wadi Obeida, east of Marib.

A local source in the province told the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that the Islah militia loyal to the aggression bombed a gathering of “Al Hariqdan” family, a branch of Obeida tribe, killing seven people and wounding others, some of the seriously.

The source pointed out that the mercenaries launched intensive artillery shelling on populated villages and used tanks and heavy weapons, causing a fire in one of the fuel trailers.

Clashes erupted after the mercenary authorities stopped Al Hariqdan’s share of diesel to operate generators to water their farms.