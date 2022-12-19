53 Violations Committed By Aggression Forces In Hodeidah

The operations room to monitor the violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces in Hodeidah province stated on Sunday that it recorded 53 violations during the past 24 hours.

An official in the operations room told that among the aggression forces’ violations were flights of 16 spy aircrafts in the mountainous areas’ airspace.

The aggression forces also committed 8 violations with artillery bombardment and 29 violations with various gunshots.