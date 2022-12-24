YPC Announces New Reduction in Prices Of Oil Derivatives

Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) on Friday announced a new decrease in prices of oil derivatYives as of Saturday morning in all free zones.

The official spokesman for the company, Issam Al-Mutawakel, stated that after calculating the actual cost of the Yemen’s ships that were recently released by the aggression coalition and arrived at Hodeida port, Yemen’s fuel will be sold from Saturday morning, 1,0000 riyals for a 20-liter gasoline tank, and 12 thousand for a 20-liter diesel tank.

He indicated that the calculation is affected by the decrease or increase in the actual fuel costs.

The YPC’s spokesman called on the United Nations to act as a neutral party in the face of maritime piracy.