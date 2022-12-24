One killed, 12 Injured in Saudi Army Shelling of Saada

At least one citizen was killed and 12 others injured, including African migrants by Saudi shelling on Saada province, northern Yemen, a security source said on Friday.

The source explained that Saudi forces shelled al-Raqaw area of Monabbih border district, killing one citizen and wounding 12 others, including African migrants .

The border areas in Saada are witnessing almost daily shelling by the Saudi army, which has already led to the deaths of hundreds of civilians.