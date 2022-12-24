Saudi-led Aggression Forces Violate Sweden Agreement in Hodeidah 86 times
The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor the violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province recorded 86 violations committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces during the past 24 hours.
According to a source at the operations room, the violations included the creation of new combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya area.
The aggression forces also committed 33 violations by firing artillery shells and rockets, and 51 breaches with various gunshots.