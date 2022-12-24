3 Civilians Injured in Explosion of Remnants of Aggression Weapons in Hodeidah

At least three civilians were injured by an explosion of a cluster bomb and a landmine leftover by Saudi-led coalition forces in Hodeidaا province, western Yemen.

The Executive Center for Mine Action said in a statement that two children were injured in a cluster bomb explosion from the remnants of US-Saudi aggression’s raids in At-Tuhayta district, in addition to the injury of a citizen of a mine from the aggression’s remnants in the same district.

The statement pointed out that the continued casualties of cluster bombs and landmines are due to the lack of detectors, despite repeated requests for the United Nations to allow them to enter the country as an urgent humanitarian necessity and a right for the Yemeni society.