President Al-Mashat: No Truce If US-Saudi Aggression Does Not Respond to demands of Yemeni People

President Mahdi Al-Mashat, head of the Supreme Political Council, stressed that there can be no truce if it does not respond to the just demands of the Yemeni People.

This came during his meeting, Thursday, with the delegation of the brotherly Sultanate of Oman, who is currently visiting Yemen as part of the Sultanate’s efforts to bring peace to Yemen.

In the meeting, President Al-Mashat stressed Sana’a’s desire for a just and honorable peace that achieves stability and prosperity for the people of Yemen and the region in general.

President Al-Mashat said: “There can be no truce if you do not respond to the just and just demands of the Yemeni People represented in paying the salaries of all state employees from Yemen’s oil and gas wealth and opening all airports and ports, and there is no way to back down from protecting the oil and gas wealth of the Yemeni people.”

He added, “The patience of the Yemeni people is not endless,” warning that the Yemeni eople may be forced to take steps that would preserve their interests.

He expressed his strong dissatisfaction with the negative role played by America and Britain in Yemeni affairs, and the identification of the UN envoy with the misinformation campaigns led by America and Britain.