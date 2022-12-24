US Starts Training in Yemen

United States announced the start of two-week training exercises in Yemen.

The US embassy in Yemen published pictures of Yemeni recruits receiving training at the hands of American experts, explaining that the training targets the Border Guard faction in Ma’in’s government and will continue for two weeks with US funding.

The Border Guard is one of several factions that the United States is keeping under its tutelage, the most prominent of which is the Coast Guard, which is actually under the control of the US Navy, which indicates the United States’ efforts to control the course of the situation on the borders and coasts.