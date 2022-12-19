Coalition Detains New Gasoline Ship

Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) reported on Saturday that the US-Saudi aggression has seized a new gasoline ship, bringing the number of fuel ships detained to five.

“The US-Saudi aggression has detained the gasoline Ji Atash Osten ship despite its inspection and obtaining entry permits from the United Nations,” the spokesman for the YPC Essam Al-Mutawakel said.

Mutawakel indicated that the US-Saudi aggression seized the gasoline Ji Atash Osten ship after it was delayed in Djibouti for inspection and obtaining entry permits from the United Nations Verification and Inspection Committee.

He held the aggression and the United Nations responsible for seizing the fuel ships and causing the suffering of the Yemeni People to double.