Employees Close Building Of Oil Exploration Authority In Aden

Workers and employees of the Oil Exploration and Production Authority, affiliated to the government funded by the Saudi-led coalition, on Sunday closed the main gate of the authority’s building in Aden city, in protest against the non-payment of their financial dues.

According to human rights sources in the city, the employees went on strike and closed the gates of the authority, amid demands that their salaries be paid in full, and that they be equal to the rest of the units of the Oil Ministry in the pro-coalition government.

The workers called for the reactivation of health care, after revealing imaginary rewards in dollars for the Minister of Oil loyal to the coalition.