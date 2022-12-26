Saudi Arabia Commits 3rd Crime Against Civilians in Saada in less than 72 hours

Saudi Arabia committed the third crime against civilians in Saada province, northern Yemen, in less than 72 hours.

A security source in the province confirmed on Sunday the death of a civilian as a result of Saudi artillery shelling on Al-Raqaw area in the border district of Monabbih.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia committed a similar crime as a result of artillery shelling on a number of areas in the border districts of Monabbih and Qataber, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

A civilian was killed and 12 others, including African immigrants, were wounded, on Friday as a result of Saudi artillery shelling on Al-Raqaw area of ​​Monabbih district.