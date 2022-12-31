Aggression Coalition Forces Violate Sweden Agreement on Hodeidah 94 times
The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor the violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province recorded 94 violations committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces during the past 24 hours.
According to a source at the operations room, the violations included the flight of a spy plane in the airspace of the province areas, 27 violations by firing artillery shells and 62 breaches with various gunshots.