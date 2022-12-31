Four Civilians Injured, Including African Migrant in Saudi Shelling on Saada

At least four civilians were injured, including an African immigrant, as a result of Saudi bombing on border areas of Saada province, northern Yemen, a security source said on Friday.

According to the security source, Saudi artillery forces shelled al-Raqaw area in the border district of Monabbih, leaving four injured, including an African immigrant.

Earlier in the day, Ministry of Public Health said, in a statement that the victims of the Saudi attacks since the beginning of the truce amounted to 3,258, including 285 dead who were killed in the Saada border districts.”

On Thursday, A civilian was killed and eight others, including African immigrants, were wounded on Thursday as a result of Saudi bombing on the border districts of Shada, Razih and Monabbih in the province.