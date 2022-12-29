Three Fishermen were Kidnapped by the Aggression’s Mercenarie in Hajjah
Tihama Coast Fish Cooperative Association in Buhais region announced the kidnapping of 3 fishermen from Buhais in the Midi district of Hajjah governorate.
The head of the association, Abdelaziz Al-Qishra, said “The aggression’s mercenaries kidnapped three fishermen and took them to an unknown location.
Al-Qishra added that these attacks are part of the aggression’s systematic plans to harass fishermen as part of the aggressive plan to target Yemen