Three Fishermen were Kidnapped by the Aggression’s Mercenarie in Hajjah

Tihama Coast Fish Cooperative Association in Buhais region announced the kidnapping of 3 fishermen from Buhais in the Midi district of Hajjah governorate.

The head of the association, Abdelaziz Al-Qishra, said “The aggression’s mercenaries kidnapped three fishermen and took them to an unknown location.

Al-Qishra added that these attacks are part of the aggression’s systematic plans to harass fishermen as part of the aggressive plan to target Yemen