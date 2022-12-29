A Number of STC factions Killed and Injured in Abyan

The factions of the Transitional Council, which is loyal to the UAE in southern Yemen, had a new massacre in Abyan, which is the second in less than 24 hours.

Local sources in Abyan reported that a number of its factions were killed and injured in two explosions that targeted a military convoy of the Transitional Council in Mudiyah.

The attack took place in Al-Hafrah Valley, east of the district. The attack comes after a bloody day, when about 10 STC members were killed in an attack targeting crews of its factions in Al-Mahfad district.