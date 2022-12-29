Two Citizens Were Injured as a Result of Saudi Artillery Shelling on the Border District of Shada in Saada Governorate.

A local source reported that two wounded people had arrived at Al-Talh Hospital, who were injured by Saudi artillery shelling on the border district of Shada.

Yesterday, five civilians, including 3 African immigrants, were wounded by Saudi artillery shelling on the border districts of Shada, Razih and Monabeh in Saada governorate.

Two thousand and 909 citizens, including African immigrants, were killed and injured as a result of the artillery and missile strikes of the Saudi enemy army on the border areas of Saada Governorate since the beginning of this year.