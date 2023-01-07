At Least One Civilian Killed in Saudi Attack on Saada

A civilian was killed and seven others were wounded on Thursday by Saudi army fire in the border areas of Saada province, north of Yemen.

A local source reported that a civilian was killed as a result of Saudi artillery shelling on the border district of Shada.

This comes hours after the Saudi artillery targeted the same district, leaving five wounded, including an African immigrant, and the areas of Al-Raqaw and Afra in the border district of Monabbih , which resulted in the injury of two African immigrants.

Since the beginning of the week, the border areas of Saada have witnessed a major escalation by the Saudi army and continuous targeting of civilians, which left dozens of dead and wounded.