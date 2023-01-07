“Blockade Is War”, Tweets Campaign to Start Tonight

A campaign of tweets will be launched on Today evening at 9:00 pm on “Twitter”, under the slogan “Blockade Is War” to condemn the continuation of the war and the siege imposed on the Yemeni people.

The organizers called for the wide participation in the campaign, to denounce the continuation of the war and siege, to convey the suffering of the Yemeni people to the world, and to pressure the international community to lift the siege.

The campaign will be launched under two hashtags in Arabic and English:#الحصار_حرب

#BlockadeIsWar