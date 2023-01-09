Child Injured by Explosive Remnants Left by Aggression in Marib

A child was seriously injured by an explosion of an object left over from the US-Saudi aggression in Marib province.

A medical source explained that the child Saeed Saleh Ali Rabie (11 years old) was injured with deep wounds that caused amputation of the left hand and injuries to the leg and chest as a result of an explosion of an object from the remnants of Saudi-led aggression in Al-Hashiraj village of Sirwah district.

It is noteworthy that the remnants of the aggression from mines and cluster bombs caused dozens of casualties among civilians in the governorate.