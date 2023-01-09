3 Citizens Wounded by Saudi Artillery Shelling in Saada

At least Three citizens were injured on Sunday as a result of Saudi artillery shelling on Sheda and Munabeh districts in Saada province.

A security source in Saada reported that the Saudi enemy continued targeting the border areas in the Munabeh district, which led to the injury of two citizens in Al-Sheikh area.

The source indicated that another citizen arrived at Razih Rural Hospital after being injured by Saudi artillery shelling in the border district of Sheda.