Al-Ajri: The Stability Of Yemen Guarantees The Stability Of Neighboring Countries

A member of the national negotiating delegation, Abdul Malik al-Ajri, affirmed it is in the interest of the countries of aggression to let the Yemenis establish an independent and stable country, and that the continuation of hostile policies towards the Yemeni people makes the security of the region subject to a constant threat, in reference to the need for the aggression coalition to respond to the demands of the Yemenis to avoid the risks of continuing the war and the siege.

Al-Ajri said: “The establishment of a fully sovereign Yemeni state is the greatest guarantee for the security of neighboring countries,” referring to the dangers arising from the insistence of the countries of aggression, especially Saudi Arabia, on its intransigent stance regarding the requirements that must be accepted in order to move to an actual peace.

The leader of the revolution, Sayyid Abd al-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, recently confirmed that the countries of aggression and their international sponsors, led by the United States of America, are insisting on keeping Yemen under tutelage and external domination, and they insist on the Yemeni people to obtain their most basic rights, pointing out that this is a “major problem” that is impossible to overcome.

“The biggest threat that can be imagined comes from a state that lacks sovereignty,” he added, confirming that the continued efforts to control Yemen and interfere in its affairs will result in dangerous repercussions that cross borders and geography.

Al-Ajri stressed that the countries of aggression must deal positively with the national approach to achieve sovereignty and independence if they want to “protect their national security as they claim,” noting that there is no meaning in rejecting this approach, except that these countries “take their security as a justification for continuing the same policy that brought Yemen to complete ruin.”

Sana’a had sent many messages to the countries of aggression in this context over the past years, as it affirmed more than once that there is no security or stability in the region except with the security and stability of Yemen.

In a preset time, the leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and President al-Mashat warned that insisting on continuing the aggression, siege, and missing opportunities for actual peace would have “regional and international consequences.”

Through the past years of the war, these warnings made by Sana’a have actually been practically demonstrated, which showed proof that Yemen can retaliate and endanger the security and stability of the countries of aggression. This is because the Saudi-led aggressive coalition continues its criminal policies against the Yemeni people. Yemen’s response and deterrence operations caused fear to the Saudi and Emirati regimes, and the possibilities are still open to even increase these operations that target the depth of the Saudi and UAE aggressors, as long as they insist on continuing their aggressive coalition.

During the last period, some media outlets published news stating that the Saudi regime is calling on Sana’a to provide guarantees not to threaten the security of Saudi Arabia, as a condition for implementing peace requirements and meeting the demands of the Yemeni people. This comes as the coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, and backed mainly by the United States, continue their aggression and comprehensive siege on the country, in addition pressuring and blackmailing the people of Yemen with depriving them of their humanitarian rights.