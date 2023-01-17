2 Citizens Wounded by Saudi Artillery Shelling on Saada

At least two citizens were injured on Tuesday as a result of Saudi artillery shelling on the border district of Shada in Saada province, northern Yemen.

A medical source in Saada stated that two wounded persons arrived at Al-Talh Hospital after being hit by shrapnel from Saudi artillery shells in the border district of Shada.

This comes hours after five African immigrants were injured by Saudi artillery shelling that targeted Al-Raqo area in the border district of Munabeh in the province.