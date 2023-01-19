Marine Organisms Died and Fears of Contamination in Al-Mahra Province

Large quantities of marine organisms died on the coasts of Al-Mahra Governorate, in eastern Yemen, in a precedent that the governorate had not witnessed before.

Sources reported that tons of shrimp died on the beaches of the Hawf district, east of Al-Mahra governorate, and spread along the coast of the district for kilometers.

The incident raised fears of marine pollution that caused the death of huge quantities of shrimp and other marine creatures, especially with the presence of foreign warships close to the coast of the district, which dispose of their toxic waste in Yemeni waters, in the absence of a complete official role in revealing the causes.